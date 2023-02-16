Altaf Bukhari welcomes new entrants into Apni Party

Srinagar: Several Political leaders and workers from various political parties —including PDP, Congress, and JDU — on Thursday joined Apni Party in presence of the party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari who received them warmly into the party fold, a press note said.

The new entrants included Former Sarpanch of Ganderbal and PDP leader Mohammad Altaf Sofi, Congress Party’s former Youth District President Ganderbal Ishfaq Ahmad Wagay, and Janata Dal (United) District President Ganderbal Raja Saleem, and others. They joined the Apni Party along with their supporters and workers.

According to a press note , Apni Party’s District President Ganderbal Javaid Ahmad Mir led a party delegation to call on the Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today. He was also accompanied by a large group of political leaders and workers from Ganderbal, who formally joined the Apni Party along with their supporters and workers.