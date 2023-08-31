Altaf Bukhari’s utterances on Sher-e-Kashmir condemnable: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) today said that Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari's utterances on Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah are condemnable.
In a statement, party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took strong exception to the baseless remarks made by Bukhari. “Sher-e-Kashmir is too big a leader for a person like Bukhari to comment on. The narrative to discredit Sheikh sahab’s legacy is an old tactic employed by anti-Kashmir forces for many decades now. The good thing is that all these designs have been defeated in the past and it will be defeated in future too,” he said.
He further added, “Bukhari lacks the moral disposition to point fingers at others. His utterances are a brazen attempt to remain in news. Frustration in wake of the overwhelming response of people towards our leadership and our policies is written all over his face. People in Kashmir are not fools and cannot be taken for granted.”
On Bukhari’s wavering stand on Articles 370, Imran said, “His statement on Article 370 is out in the open and has asked people to forget Art 370.”