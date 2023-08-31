Altaf Bukhari’s utterances on Sher-e-Kashmir condemnable: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) today said that Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari's utterances on Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah are condemnable.

In a statement, party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took strong exception to the baseless remarks made by Bukhari. “Sher-e-Kashmir is too big a leader for a person like Bukhari to comment on. The narrative to discredit Sheikh sahab’s legacy is an old tactic employed by anti-Kashmir forces for many decades now. The good thing is that all these designs have been defeated in the past and it will be defeated in future too,” he said.