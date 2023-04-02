Amicably resolve mutton rate issue: PC

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) Vice President Raja Aijaz Ali has called on the government to take steps to resolve the ongoing issue of mutton pricing in the state. He urged the authorities to consider the interests of suppliers, butchers and the customers while finding a solution to the problem.

In a statement Ali emphasised the need for a fair and transparent pricing mechanism that benefits all stakeholders. He argued that the government should take a proactive role in arriving at a mutually acceptable solution.

“The suppliers, butchers and the customers are important stakeholders in this issue. The government must take into account the concerns of all groups and work towards a solution that is fair and equitable for all,” said Ali.