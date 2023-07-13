Amplifying truthful narratives: Ashok Koul

Srinagar: Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organisation), today inaugurated party’s social media office in Srinagar.

Ashok Koul, while inaugurating the office said that social media has played a pivotal role in the return of normalcy to Kashmir stressing that its role as a fourth pillar was key to success. He said that this is office of entire media fraternity for the cause of Kashmir & the nationalist party stands with them. Through all this journey for a peaceful and progressed region, Social Media has been amplifying truthful narratives in Naya Kashmir, added Ashok Koul.