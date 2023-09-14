Anti-Sanatan INDI Alliance destined to face political wilderness: Devender Singh Rana

Mathwar: Coming down heavily on those seeking eradication of Sanatan Dharma, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the INDI Alliance must understand that glorious civilization of Bharat has withstood the onslaughts of tyrants and aggressors at the strength of its eternal values.

“The INDI Alliance leaders under the patronage of the Congress have taken the tirade against Sanatan to next level in their Hate Modi Campaign and for lust of power but they will find themselves in the political wilderness by hurting sentiments of nearly a billion population”, he said at a function held at Mandal Mathwar to commemorate Meri Matti Mera Desh Abhyaan.

Devender Rana said that Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism is a way of life which preaches love, compassion, righteousness and inclusiveness under the spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam. This concept holds the key for world peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among all, not any particular community, section, region or religion. This innate strength of the Sanatan Dharma has been the source of its survival for thousands of decades, he said, adding that those criticizing Hinduism expose their lack of understanding and ignorance.