Anyone believing in constitution, non-violence welcome in Apni Party : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 10: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that anyone believing in the constitution of India and non- violence is welcome in his party.

“Apni Party’s doors are wide open for everybody to join, provided that he or she has faith in the constitution of the country and has not been involved in promoting violence,” he said. Bukhari added that the Apni Party is gaining strength in terms of public support and acceptance across Jammu and Kashmir with each passing day.

According to a press release, Bukhari was addressing an event at the Apni Party headquarters here. The event was organised to welcome the joining of a prominent political activist from Zainakote, Srinagar, Zaffar Habib Dar, and his associates into the party fold. The NC leader from Charar-i-Sharief, Arshad Hussain Shah (senior Advocate), also joined the Apni Party on this occasion. Apni Party President and other party leaders gave a warm welcome to the new entrants.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari expressed his satisfaction over the fact that people, including prominent political leaders and activists across Jammu and Kashmir, are joining hands with the Apni Party.

He said, “Almost every day, people, including political leaders and activists, are joining us. This indicates that people completely trust our unambiguous agenda and policies. With this growing public acceptance, the party is getting stronger with each passing day.”

Bukhari appealed to youngsters to join the Apni Party to contribute their efforts to shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The nation’s constitution provides all fundamental and democratic rights to every citizen, irrespective of their caste, creed, political ideologies, regional backgrounds, or religious affiliations. Apni Party is dedicated to ensuring that all the rights guaranteed by the constitution are provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.