Apni Party celebrates Republic Day with great enthusiasm

Srinagar: On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Apni Party organized an impressive event at the party headquarters in M2 Church Lane Srinagar today.Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari unfurled the national flag during the event, a press note said.

On this occasion, Bukhari extended his greetings to the J&K people. He said, “On this joyous day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of the entire country, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This day is a symbol of freedom, equality, and integrity of our country and its each and every citizen.”