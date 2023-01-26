Apni Party celebrates Republic Day with great enthusiasm

Srinagar: On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Apni Party organized an impressive event at the party headquarters in M2 Church Lane Srinagar today.Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari unfurled the national flag during the event, a press note said.
On this occasion, Bukhari extended his greetings to the J&K people. He said, “On this joyous day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of the entire country, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This day is a symbol of freedom, equality, and integrity of our country and its each and every citizen.”
He further said, “In 1950, on this day, the Constitution of India was adopted that bestows us with the guarantees of all fundamental rights including freedom with respect to speech and expression; freedom of religion to all the citizens; freedom of personal liberty; freedom to live a life of dignity, and so on. Therefore, we celebrate this day with great patriotic enthusiasm and nationalist fervour.”
Besides Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, President of the party’s Youth Wing and Mayor of SMC Junaid Azim Mattu, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, State Convener Haji Parvez, Youth leader Imaad Rafi Mir, Provincial President of party’s Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial President Khalid Rathore, Corporator Tanveer Pathan, Corporator Shaheen Bhat, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Badana, and others.