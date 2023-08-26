Apni Party concerned over disappearance of AEE

Srinagar: Senior leader of Apni Party and its Chief Spokesperson, Javid Hassan Baig, has expressed serious concern over the mysterious disappearance of Gurmeet Singh, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the R&B department.

In a statement, Baig said, “I am deeply concerned about the reports concerning Gurmeet Singh, who left his home in the Kanta Bagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday evening and has not returned. I request that the police authorities take all necessary measures to ascertain the whereabouts of Gurmeet Singh ji. It is of utmost importance that the police promptly institute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to trace the government official and to unveil the underlying truths encompassing this disappearance.”