Apni Party delegation visits Parimpora fire victims

Srinagar: Senior leader of Apni Party and District President, Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, led a party delegation on Sunday to visit the victims of a fire incident in Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

At least 30 small wooden residential sheds were reduced to ashes in a fire that occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a press release said.

According to a party statement, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and fellow party leaders met with the affected families, offering their heartfelt condolences and support during this trying time.

On this occasion, while expressing his profound sympathy with the victims, Sheikh said, “The loss these families have endured is deeply distressing. Many families have been rendered homeless due to this tragic incident. I want to reassure you that Apni Party stands in unwavering solidarity with you during this period of sorrow.”

Noor Mohammad Sheikh urged the government to provide immediate relief and adequate compensation to the affected families. He said, “The victim families should be provided with all the required assistance immediately, and the authorities should rehabilitate them as soon as possible. I request the LG administration to ensure the swift reconstruction of their homes, coupled with comprehensive compensation packages, allowing them to rebuild their lives.”