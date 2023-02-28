Apni Party delegation visits Sanjay Sharma’s bereaved family

Srinagar: Apni Party District President, Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Mir led a party delegation to visit the residence of Sanjay Sharma, who was brutally killed by terrorists on Sunday morning in his native village Achan in Pulwama, a press release said.
The delegation members included Dr. Mir Sami Ullah, Mohammad Altaf Mir, Syed Tajjalah Andrabi, and others.
“On this occasion, the party leaders expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the kith and kin of the deceased. Ghulam Mohammad Mir said, “No words can ease the pain of the inconsolable and irreparable loss of the family members, especially the widow and the little kids whom the deceased left behind. Apni Party stands in solidarity with the victim’s family at this difficult time and we share their grief with deep sympathy,” the press note added.