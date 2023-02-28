Apni Party delegation visits Sanjay Sharma’s bereaved family

Srinagar: Apni Party District President, Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Mir led a party delegation to visit the residence of Sanjay Sharma, who was brutally killed by terrorists on Sunday morning in his native village Achan in Pulwama, a press release said.

The delegation members included Dr. Mir Sami Ullah, Mohammad Altaf Mir, Syed Tajjalah Andrabi, and others.