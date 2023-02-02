Apni Party demands halting of anti-encroachment drive

Jammu: Apni Party Senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir today condemned the anti-encroachment drive saying as it caused anxiety and fear among thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference here Mir said , “The manner in which the anti-encroachment drive has been undertaken violates the norms of welfare and democratic state. Needless to say that in a welfare state the government is obligated to provide homes to the homeless. In this land, thousands are under the threat of losing their homes. There is no logic in rendering the people homeless by bulldozing their houses.”
He said that there is a need to draw distinction between the land grabbers and the people, compelled by their basic needs, to raise structures on small pieces of the state land, be it nazool or kahacharai.
Mir said, “The land grabbers should be punished under the law of the land. There is no opposition to this, but to demolish the small hutments or small business establishments on the state land cannot be put in the same category. It seems that the government did not do its homework properly, and has come out with a sweeping order that has caused severe fear among the masses.”