Apni Party demands halting of anti-encroachment drive

Jammu: Apni Party Senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir today condemned the anti-encroachment drive saying as it caused anxiety and fear among thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here Mir said , “The manner in which the anti-encroachment drive has been undertaken violates the norms of welfare and democratic state. Needless to say that in a welfare state the government is obligated to provide homes to the homeless. In this land, thousands are under the threat of losing their homes. There is no logic in rendering the people homeless by bulldozing their houses.”