Apni Party earned trust of people in short span of time: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party has a distinction of being J&K’s only political party that earned peoples’ trust in a very short span of time after it was established on March 8 in 2020.

According to a press release, he was addressing an Apni Party’s district level meeting in Srinagar, “We are grateful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for having faith in us and trusting our straightforward and candid agenda even though some miscreants desperately tried to spread propaganda against the Apni Party at the beginning. But just three years down the line the same people who tried to spread lies against the Apni Party are now ashamed by seeing that this party is gaining public support and acceptance with each passing day across the J&K,” Bukhari said.

However, he urged the party leaders and workers to work hard to strengthen the party further. He said, “We have a long way to go and much to achieve in the near future in order to make Apni Party a genuine alternative in the political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir.”