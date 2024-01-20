Apni Party gears up for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

rinagar, Jan 20: Apni Party has geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to a press release, a meeting was held here during which the leaders deliberated over the feedback from grassroots.

Apni Party General Secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir chaired the provincial-level party meeting aimed at discussing preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The leaders engaged in thorough deliberations regarding preparing for the upcoming polls. The senior workers from various districts provided feedback from the grassroots in their respective areas. They shared their views on how to strategize for fruitful campaigns in different areas.

Speaking on occasion, Rafi Ahmad Mir emphasised the enhancement of the party’s ongoing public outreach campaign.

He stated, “This is the right time to boost our ongoing public outreach campaign in all areas to garner public support. At this point in time, our primary focus should be to ensure people are well aware of Apni Party’s pro-people agenda and policies. It is our duty to make people understand the fact that Apni Party is the only party with a well-defined agenda to ensure permanent peace, enduring prosperity, and equitable development in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Unlike traditional parties, we neither rely on fake promises, nor do we believe in engaging people through emotional sloganeering and deceptive narratives. Our agenda is clear and unambiguous: we aim to elevate Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of prosperity and development,” he added.

Mir urged the party cadres to intensify their political and public outreach activities in their respective areas. He assured them that the entire party leadership would stand by them while they are out there to connect with the masses.

Besides the leaders and senior workers from across the Valley, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, senior leader and former mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Provincial President Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial Coordinator Kashmir Javaid Mir, Provincial Secretary Umar Jan, Youth Provincial President Kashmir Khalid Rathore, the party in-charges for all the constituencies, and others.