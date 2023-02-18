Apni Party getting more public acceptance: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that Apni Party is making inroads in most of J&K constituencies and getting more public acceptance with each passing day.

“He was speaking in a meeting which was attended by the party cadre of Srinagar’s Chanapora constituency. The meeting was called to evaluate the performance of the constituency party leaders and workers and gauge the present political scenario in the area,” a press note said.

“In the meeting, leaders and senior workers apprised the Party President of the present political scenario in the constituency, and shared their ideas for enhancing the party presence in the area,” the press note added.

On this occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that he was satisfied with the hard word work that the party cadre is putting in to strengthen the party further in the constituency. He said, “I am pleased to see that our leaders and cadre are doing their best to ensure the strengthening of the party in their constituency.”