APNI PARTY HOLDS A WORKERS’ CONVENTION AT VERINAG | Kashmir's political dynasties, Congress deceived people for decades : Altaf Bukhari

“However, Congress could only engage in such political maneuvering and tactics with the support of traditional political parties, especially the National Conference, and their leaders,” added.

Bukhari criticized the NC for its political deceptions and said, “NC has always befooled people with its deceptive political narratives in order to attain power and remain in power.” “NC has always misled the people with its deceitful narratives and emotionally charged slogans in its quest for power. Firstly, its leader acceded to the country and seized power. After his ouster, his party launched a so-called plebiscite movement to exploit public emotions. However, after 22 years, when the same party was offered power again, it abandoned its movement, claiming that the so-called movement was nothing more than ‘awaragardi’ (aimless wandering). Its political gimmickry did not stop there but continued with slogans of 'autonomy' and so on. The party even attempted to convince people that it was protecting Article 370. However, now that this article has been abrogated, the same party and its leaders are trying to deceive the public by claiming that they will undo this abrogation. In reality, their sole objective is to attain power by using these deceptive slogans to secure votes from the public,”he said.

“Ironically, the NC is now joining hands with the Congress, whose leaders it had previously derogatorily referred to as 'Gandi Nali Kay Keeday' (cockroaches from the sewer); this exemplifies how the party changes its stance in the quest for power,” Bukhari added.

Grilling the PDP over its dubious role, Bukhari said, “PDP was established with the claim that it would end the NC's family role in Jammu and Kashmir, but, eventually, its leaders imposed their own family's role here.” “In 2014, PDP sought votes from people claiming that it would keep BJP at bay in J&K, but soon after the elections, it joined hands with the same BJP, insulting the public mandate,” he added.

Apni Party President urged people to reject these political parties in the upcoming elections to put an end to their exploitation. He said, 'It is your responsibility to tell these political exploiters that enough is enough. You must reject their deceptions through your votes.”

He pledged that Apni Party, if gets the mandate in the coming elections, will ensure the socio-political empowerment of the people of J&K. He said, “We do not believe in raising emotionally charged slogans and making false promises. We believe in the politics of truthfulness and transparency. Our agenda is crystal clear and unambiguous. We are here to ensure sustainable peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K and the socio-political empowerment of its people.”