Apni Party holds preparatory meeting for Srinagar rally

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid urged party leaders and senior workers to prepare for the upcoming convention in Srinagar.
He was addressing a preparatory meeting organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday, a press note said.
On this occasion, Usman Majid urged the party leaders and senior workers to prepare for a grand public rally to be held in Srinagar soon.
He said, “All of us need to be available and ready to contribute our efforts to ensure a successful event. The main purpose of this rally would be to reach a larger audience in the city and put across the Apni Party’s message for a better future for the people.”
He added that in this public rally, “we will share our thoughts about the vision that Apni Party holds for a prosperous and dignified future for the J&K people.”
Usman Majid also asked the leaders to work hard to ensure the party is strengthened further at the grass root level.
He said, “Apni Party has the distinction of being the only political party that got established and accepted by the masses in a short span of time —in less than three years. However, we need to work hard to strengthen the party further at the grass root level and to make people well aware of Apni Party’s agenda and policies.”