Apni Party holds preparatory meeting for Srinagar rally

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid urged party leaders and senior workers to prepare for the upcoming convention in Srinagar.

He was addressing a preparatory meeting organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday, a press note said.

On this occasion, Usman Majid urged the party leaders and senior workers to prepare for a grand public rally to be held in Srinagar soon.

He said, “All of us need to be available and ready to contribute our efforts to ensure a successful event. The main purpose of this rally would be to reach a larger audience in the city and put across the Apni Party’s message for a better future for the people.”