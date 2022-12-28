Apni Party holds protest

Srinagar: Apni Party leaders and workers today held a protest demonstration in favour of Jammu based Reserved Category Employees demanding their relocation to Jammu till improvement in security situation.

Led by SC State Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat, the protesters assembled in front of Press Club of Jammu in support of Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees.

The protesters demanded that the government should relocate the Reserved Category Employees from Kashmir to Jammu till the security situation improves in the valley.