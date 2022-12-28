Apni Party holds protest

Srinagar: Apni Party leaders and workers today held a protest demonstration in favour of Jammu based Reserved Category Employees demanding their relocation to Jammu till improvement in security situation.
Led by SC State Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat, the protesters assembled in front of Press Club of Jammu in support of Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees.
The protesters demanded that the government should relocate the Reserved Category Employees from Kashmir to Jammu till the security situation improves in the valley.
“The employees want to serve but it would not be appropriate if they are forced to work in such an insecure atmosphere. The Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees should not be treated differently and their pending salaries should be released,” said Bodh Raj Bhagat while addressing the protesters.
He said that the government has not taken any serious view of the situation and issued diktats to the employees of Jammu to join their duties in Kashmir.
“We have no issues in Kashmir. People are friendly there but terrorists have been regularly issuing lists and issuing threats to the non-locals. Can there be a safer place to serve there in Kashmir? Even local Kashmiri people are scared of targeted killing,” he added.