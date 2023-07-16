APNI PARTY HOLDS WORKERS' CONVENTION IN TRAL | We do not believe in deceptive politics, fake promises: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday said that his party does not believe in deceptive politics, fake promises and hollow slogans.
Addressing a workers’ convention at Batagund in Tral, he also said that it is a fact that Jammu and Kashmir is destined to be with India, and the solution to all the problems will come from New Delhi.
"Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India because the people of this land chose to be associated with it in 1947. History stands witness to the fact that Kashmiris bravely resisted and pushed back the attackers by using sticks and stones against them," Bukhari said. He also said that the prevailing peace and harmony should be credited to the common people rather than the ruling party or the administration, as the people of this land have played a significant role in fostering peace in recent years.
According to a press note, the party workers and the local youth in large number gave a rousing reception to the party president and his accompanying leaders upon their arrival at the venue, creating an atmosphere of great enthusiasm and support.
Apni Party President said, " Our party is committed to honesty and integrity and will not resort to falsehoods or make empty promises to the people. Therefore, unlike other conventional parties, we do not falsely promise the moon and stars. Instead, we promise that Apni Party, when given the mandate, will ensure the protection of the rights of Jammu and Kashmir people and bring prosperity and development to the region."
He added that over the past 75 years, traditional politicians and political parties have misled the people with their deceitful narratives and emotionally charged slogans, such as “Rai Shumari” “Autonomy”, “Self-rule,” and more. “Time has proven all these slogans to be fake and deceptive. The political parties and their leaders used these alluring slogans only to attain power and remain in power, " Bukhari said.
He stated that unfortunately, the leaders in whom the people placed their trust repeatedly deceived them for their personal political gains. ‘First, they decided to accede to New Delhi, then after some time, they raised so-called 'Raishumari' slogans, and after 22 years, they took a U-turn again and labelled their own two-decade-long struggle as mere ‘Awaragardi’ (aimless wandering). Then the same party and its leaders tried to befool people in the name of 'autonomy.' They also made people believe that they were for the protection of Article 370. Now, since this article stands abrogated, the same party and its leaders are trying to deceive people by claiming that they will get this abrogation undone. In reality, their sole objective is to attain power by using these deceptive slogans to secure votes from the public," Bukhari added.