APNI PARTY HOLDS WORKERS' CONVENTION IN TRAL | We do not believe in deceptive politics, fake promises: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday said that his party does not believe in deceptive politics, fake promises and hollow slogans.

Addressing a workers’ convention at Batagund in Tral, he also said that it is a fact that Jammu and Kashmir is destined to be with India, and the solution to all the problems will come from New Delhi.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India because the people of this land chose to be associated with it in 1947. History stands witness to the fact that Kashmiris bravely resisted and pushed back the attackers by using sticks and stones against them," Bukhari said. He also said that the prevailing peace and harmony should be credited to the common people rather than the ruling party or the administration, as the people of this land have played a significant role in fostering peace in recent years.