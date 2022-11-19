‘Apni Party is party of masses’

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that his party is a party of masses and which represents all sections of society.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. A large group, representing the Sikh community from north Kashmir’s Rafiabad and Baramulla constituencies joined Apni Party on Saturday. Altaf Bukhari welcomed the new entrants from the minority community.
The joinees included Surjeet Singh, Diljeet Singh, Surjeet Singh (Deedarpuri) Prof. HS Balli, Sardar Baldev Singh (Rtd Principal), Sardar Manjeet Singh (Master), S Nirmal Singh, and others.
They announced their joining into Apni Party during a special event organised at the party’s central office in Srinagar today.
While greeting the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said, “I wholeheartedly welcome you into Apni Party. This party stands for the rights and well-being of the J&K people, irrespective of their geographical location and religious affiliations.”