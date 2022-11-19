‘Apni Party is party of masses’

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that his party is a party of masses and which represents all sections of society.

According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. A large group, representing the Sikh community from north Kashmir’s Rafiabad and Baramulla constituencies joined Apni Party on Saturday. Altaf Bukhari welcomed the new entrants from the minority community.