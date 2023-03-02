Apni Party issues notification for Presidential election

Srinagar: Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, who is also Convenor for the party’s Election Board, on Thursday issued a notification for an internal party election to elect the next party president. The term of the sitting President is ending on March 8, 2023.
The Convenor Election Board has also sought applications from the desirous candidates for the office of President. The candidates have been asked to submit their applications to either office —at M2 Church Lane in Srinagar or at Gandhi Nagar Jammu — by Mach 7, 2023.
The notification reads, “All the eligible members of the Electoral College of Apni Party are informed through this notice about the fresh election of President Apni Party…. Any qualifying member desirous to contest the elections for the post of the president can make an application along with his biodata including S. No on plain paper… scrutiny will be held on March 8, 2023 ….date of polling in case of election will be on March 11, 2023.”
The notification further said, “As per the recommendation and approval by the Election Board, Party Vice President Usman Majid has been appointed returning officer for elections.”