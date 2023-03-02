Apni Party issues notification for Presidential election

Srinagar: Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, who is also Convenor for the party’s Election Board, on Thursday issued a notification for an internal party election to elect the next party president. The term of the sitting President is ending on March 8, 2023.

The Convenor Election Board has also sought applications from the desirous candidates for the office of President. The candidates have been asked to submit their applications to either office —at M2 Church Lane in Srinagar or at Gandhi Nagar Jammu — by Mach 7, 2023.