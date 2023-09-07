Apni Party leader attends Chehlum procession

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Spokesperson and District President Budgam, Muntazir Mohiuddin, on Thursday, attended the Chehlum procession—to mark the 40th day of Shahadah (martyrdom) of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions—at Khumani Chowk in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

On this occasion, Muntazir said, "The Battle of Karbala holds great significance in the history of mankind, as Imam-e-Aali Maqam Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his revered companions achieved martyrdom in this battle but did not bow before injustice, tyranny, and oppression. These supreme sacrifices taught us that we must speak out and stand against oppression, even if our lives are at stake."