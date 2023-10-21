Apni Party leaders condole demise

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other prominent party leaders of the party have extended condolences to former MLA from Poonch-Haveli and party’s district president Poonch, Shah Mohammad Tantray, over the passing away of his sister, Fatima Begum, who was the wife of Abdul Rashid. She passed away today after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shah Mohammad Tantray Sahib on the demise of his sister. May Allah give them the much-needed strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss. And, Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in Jannah.” “In this time of sorrow, the Apni Party stands in unwavering solidarity with the grieving family,” he added.