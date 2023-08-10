Apni Party leaders offer condolences to Sagar

Srinagar: Apni Party’s senior leaders, headed by party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, visited the ancestral residence of National Conference (NC) General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar at Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar in Srinagar on Thursday to offer their condolences over the passing away of his younger brother Nazir Ahmad Ganai (Charloo).

Nazir Ahmad Ganai (Charloo) passed away yesterday. According to a press note issued here, Bukhari was accompanied by the senior party leaders, including party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary and Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Malik, and other leaders. The leaders extended their condolences to Sagar, his son Salman Sagar, who is NC’s Provincial President, and other members of the bereaved family, the press note said.

Bukhari expressed his sympathies with the bereaved and said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sagar and other members of the grieving family.

“May Allah give them the patience to bear the pain of this irreparable loss. The Apni Party leadership stands in solidarity with the grieving family during this time of sorrow,” he said.