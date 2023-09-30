Apni Party leaders pay tributes to Choudhary Muhammad Hussain

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and fellow party leaders, on Saturday, recalled the politician from the Pir Panjal region, Choudhary Muhammad Hussain on the occasion of his death anniversary. They paid glowing tributes to Hussain, acknowledging his profound contributions to his community and society as a whole.

“As a towering politician and a prominent social leader from Rajouri district, Hussain dedicated his entire life to serving society, particularly underprivileged communities. He represented his native constituency five times and held various ministerial portfolios throughout his political career. He was the father of Apni Party's Vice President, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali,” a press release said.

Bukhari and other party leaders remembered Choudhary Muhammad Hussain on his death anniversary and acknowledged his significant contribution towards his community and society at large. “The leaders emphasised that Hussain played a pivotal role in uplifting society, especially underprivileged communities. His role and contributions will be remembered for generations to come,” the press release said.