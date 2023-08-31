Apni Party leaders visit bereaved family

Srinagar: Apni Party’s prominent leaders and senior workers, on Thursday, visited the Zadibal residence of Showkat Ahmad Mir to offer condolences over the passing of his uncle, who left for his heavenly abode recently. Mir is the party’s coordinator for the Zadibal constituency, a press release said.

The party leaders met with the bereaved family, conveying their deepest sympathies and support. The party leaders prayed for peace for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken family.

On this occasion, Bukhari stated, “The entire party leadership stands in solidarity with Showkat Sahib and the other members of the bereaved family. We are deeply saddened by the irreparable loss that the family has suffered. May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and bestow His choicest blessings upon his grave, and may Allah provide the bereaved with the much-needed patience to cope with this ordeal.”

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari the prominent party leaders who were part of the large delegation included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, and others.