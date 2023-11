Srinagar, Nov 16: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday, visited the Bagh-i-Mehtab residence of Lone family to offer condolences over the passing of Haji Fatah Mohammad Lone, brother of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) founder, Abdul Gani Lone and uncle of PC President Sajad Lone and Bilal Lone, a press release said.

The deceased was also a close relative of Shoiab Dar, Apni Party’s Youth Wing convener.