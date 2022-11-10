Apni Party rally not a power show, but for restoration of statehood: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the rally of his party on Saturday here is not a show of power but in support of the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview, he said,” Our rally is not a power show but its prime objective is for the demand of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We have been strongly demanding restoration of statehood and garnered support of people for it by moving from village to village. The rally in Srinagar is also in support of our demand. If centre has to restore statehood why not before assembly polls.”

Bukhari stated that the rally is also a message to the people here that there is a party ( Apni Party), which represents their aspirations.

Apni Party President reiterated that his party is doing result oriented politics and not emotional politics, done by traditional political parties. “ The traditional political parties here have been doing political of emotions. They made the people to dream about non-achievable things and in the process the masses suffered. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was a prominent leader, who did certain good things. But he also committed a mistake by raising the slogan of right of self determination. While he himself changed politically but his predecessors mislead the people again through the slogans of autonomy,” Bukhari said.