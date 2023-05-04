Apni Party will ensure J&K gets its democratic, constitutional rights: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that if his party obtains a public mandate to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, it will ensure constitutional guarantees for exclusive land rights to the people. He added it will also redefine the domicile rule to require a minimum of 35 years of residency for eligibility, instead of the current 15 years; and strive for the restoration of statehood to J&K.

Also, he said that Apni Party government would release report cards detailing the government's progress and accomplishments annually to keep the public informed of the achievements.

According to a press note, Bukhari stated this while addressing a large public rally in Rajpora of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district He along with other senior party leaders, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the gathered audience at the rally venue.