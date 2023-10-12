Apni Party’s doors open to all: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Reiterating his open invitation to one and all to join his party, Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, today said doors are open to everyone who wishes to join, regardless of their past political affiliations and ideologies.

He said, “Those who reject terrorism, hold faith in the nation's constitution, have not engaged in spreading drug menace, and earnestly aspire to contribute to the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir are welcome to join Apni Party. Our doors are wide open to all, irrespective of their past political ideologies and affiliations.”

According to a press release, Bukhari made these comments while welcoming Dr Talat Majeed, the former member of Jamaat-e-Islami and a highly regarded figure in the social and political landscape of South Kashmir's Pulwama, into the party.Dr Talat Majeed and his associates joined the party during a special event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar today.

On this occasion, while giving a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see that our invitation for people to join our party is receiving a positive response. Today's joining is also the result of the sincere calls we frequently make during our public outreach programs. I am confident that we will continue to receive people, especially prominent political and social figures like Dr Talat, into the party. Today, I wholeheartedly welcome Talat Sahib and his supporters to the party, and I assure you all that the entire party leadership will stand behind you like a rock when you are out there serving the people in your respective areas.”