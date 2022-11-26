Approach of administration towards unemployment unsatisfactory: AAP

Srinagar: Questioning approach of administration towards the problem of unemployment, Aam Aadmi Party’s Youth wing Kashmir province incharge, Muddasir Hasan said that Government has failed to provide any relief to the educated unemployed youth with no proper job policy in hands.

Addressing a press conference in Kashmir, Youth wing Kashmir province incharge of Aam Aadmi Party, Muddasir Hasan said that unemployment is a burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir where unemployment rate was between fifteen and sixteen percent in 2016 but has swelled to thirty two percent and this shows that unemployment is now a major issue for Jammu and Kashmir.

He however said that no job policy in the hands of Government is worsening the situation and putting unemployed youth in a tight situation, a press note said.