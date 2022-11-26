Approach of administration towards unemployment unsatisfactory: AAP

Srinagar: Questioning approach of administration towards the problem of unemployment, Aam Aadmi Party’s Youth wing Kashmir province incharge, Muddasir Hasan said that Government has failed to provide any relief to the educated unemployed youth with no proper job policy in hands.
Addressing a press conference in Kashmir, Youth wing Kashmir province incharge of Aam Aadmi Party, Muddasir Hasan said that unemployment is a burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir where unemployment rate was between fifteen and sixteen percent in 2016 but has swelled to thirty two percent and this shows that unemployment is now a major issue for Jammu and Kashmir.
He however said that no job policy in the hands of Government is worsening the situation and putting unemployed youth in a tight situation, a press note said.
“On one hand Jammu and Kashmir LG administration claimed that a large scale Government employment avenues have been created for educated youth but everyone knows that a number of such recruitment processes like that of Police SI, JE recruitment, FAA have fallen flat and irregularities got exposed fusing these claims of employment.” said Muddasir Hasan.
He said that from last four years, Jammu and Kashmir LG administration has not even able to devise a proper job policy for youth and tall claims of industrialisation have also fallen flat thus diminishing the chances of flourish of private industrial sector.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Kashmir province incharge of youth wing, Muddasir Hasan while addressing the press conference also said that not only unemployed youth, but employees one’s including daily wagers are also on roads due to poor policies of Government.