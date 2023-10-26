Arif Laigroo congratulates Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar : PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo on Thursday congratulated Mehbooba Mufti on being re-elected as president of the party.

In a statement he said that it was one of the happiest moments not only for him but for all PDP workers and leaders and the oppressed people of Kashmir. He expressed hope that she would keep representing J&K.

"It was late MuftiMohammad Sayeed Sahab who first gave a healing touch to the people J&K," Laigroo said. "Now people of Kashmir have pinned hopes on our party president Mehbooba Mufti." He said come what may, the party workers and leaders would support every move of the party president. "Mehbooba Mufti emerged from the shadow of her illustrious father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed," Laigroo said. "We will tirelessly work shoulder-to-shoulder to fulfill our shared vision of development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K," he added.