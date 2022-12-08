Arif Laigroo criticises lack of development

Srinagar: PDP leader and Habba Kaddal constituency incharge, Arif Laigroo on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the current development scenario of Habba Kadal.
According to a statement he said that Habba Kadal has been always at the receiving end during the present dispensation. “Despite being the historical place of Srinagar and the hub of commercial activities, the entire constituency is being neglected on every front. Nothing substantial is being done to upgrade and augment the infrastructure in the segment,” he said.
“During my repeated tours to various areas and localities, people complained about the lack of basic facilities. People are upset and angry for not being listened to,” Laigroo said.
He added that he has been visiting Habba Kadal areas, falling in, Dalhasanyar, Shalla Kadal, Karfali Mohalla other areas, locals have been demanding, repairment of tiles in lanes, Bund at several places.
“It is unfortunate to see lanes without tiles, no street lights, no electricity. I also met members of Masjid committee they raised the demands retaining wall of bund as lot of garbage of garbage has been dumped there, thus posing a threat and causing foul smell,” he added.