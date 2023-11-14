Ashok Koul holds review meeting of Panchayati Raj cell

Jammu, Nov 14 : J&K BJP General Secretary (organisation), alongwith BJP All Cells Incharge, Rakesh Mahajan, chaired a meeting of the Panchayati Raj Cell at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

According to a press release, the meeting was convened by BJP Panchayati Raj Cell Convenor Surjeet Choudhary and also addressed by Co- Incharge All Cells Ved Raj Sharma. Office bearers of Panchayati Raj Cell attended the meeting, which aimed to take stock of the ongoing Booth Jan Samvad programmes at Panchayat levels, voter list revision and Panchayat elections.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, said that the party has undertaken Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir to reach the people in their respective areas. Party leaders are holding such programmes in panchayats as well and the response of the people is very positive. The party leaders, who have been assigned the task of making people aware of the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are sharing details of numerous development projects and welfare schemes with them. He said that the party leaders are also informing the people in rural areas about what has been done for strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions and taking democracy at the grass root levels for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashok Koul stressed upon the Cell’s office bearers to devote more time in the panchayats and keep educating the people about the need to strengthen BJP and bringing Narendra Modi as PM for the third consecutive term. He also stressed upon them to extend help to the people in getting enrolled as new voters, make additions, corrections in the existing voter lists.