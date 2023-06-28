Ashok Koul, others undertake door to door campaign

Jammu: Under the party’s ongoing public outreach programme, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, along with District President Omi Khajuria, undertook a door to door campaign in Muthi-Paloura Mandal of Jammu north district.

According to a press note, they distributed the booklets and pamphlets mentioning the details of the development projects and welfare schemes launched during the last nine years by the Narendra Modi government.

Ashok Koul, while interacting with the people during his visit to various localities of the Mandal, said that the union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed nine years in office and during this period many mega projects of development have been initiated across the country, which have proved to be milestones. The Modi government has also launched a large number of welfare schemes for the socio-economic uplift of women, the poor and marginalised classes in the country. Every region and every section of society have been taken care of in the schemes of the Modi government, he said.