Assembly elections imperative: Hakeem Yaseen

Speaking at a meeting of PDF workers and prominent citizens of Khag area ,which has been recently included in Khansahib Constituency by the Delimitation Commision, Hakeem Yaseen woved to develop khag area on modern lines where people shall have all the basic facilities at par with the urban areas.

While assuring that all available resources would be mobilised and pooled for the holistic development of Khag , HakeemYaseen said that the area has been neglected on all all fronts during the previous dispensations .