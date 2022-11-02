Assembly elections imperative: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar: Chairman JK Peoples Democratic Front ( JK PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhmmad Yaseen today said assembly polls are imperative for J&K.
According to a press note, he also observed that Khag town in central kashmir Budgam was educationally backward area and demanded a separate Govt. Degree College at Khag. He has also demanded construction of a mecadamised road from Khag upto nearby Tossamaidan tourist resort to give boost to tourism and economic activities in the area.
Speaking at a meeting of PDF workers and prominent citizens of Khag area ,which has been recently included in Khansahib Constituency by the Delimitation Commision, Hakeem Yaseen woved to develop khag area on modern lines where people shall have all the basic facilities at par with the urban areas.
While assuring that all available resources would be mobilised and pooled for the holistic development of Khag , HakeemYaseen said that the area has been neglected on all all fronts during the previous dispensations .