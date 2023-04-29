Assembly elections must to empower J&K people: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari stated that the people in both the regions have similar demand to restore statehood and hold assembly elections in J&K without delay. “If elections can be held in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and others states and UTs in the country, why they are being delayed in J&K.People want their honour and dignity to be restored with the restoration of statehood,” Bukhari said.

He said that the government officials have harassed people on the name of anti-encroachment drive, formalities in old age pension schemes, but forget to complete the pending developmental projects.

“The vacant posts in various government departments of Rajouri district are vacant but no process to fulfill them was taken up. Even as the youth are on the roads demanding employment, the Govt has failed to advertise the vacant posts in various departments for their recruitments,” Bukhari said. He criticised the recruitment agencies which has created mistrust among the aspiring youth in J&K for various jobs with the disclosure of recruitment scam.

“The opposition political parties created suspicion among the people with the foundation of Apni Party as they lost their ground. These politicians were enjoying their days after the August 5, 2019 decision in the houses, guest houses and hotels, but we did not remain silent. Unlike them, we risked ourselves and came out to represent the people,” he recalled while asking the people that the Apni Party represents the public sentiments and tells the truth to the people without misleading them from the factual situation.

Bukhari said, “We went to Delhi to get protection for the job and land for the residents of J&K. However, the other political parties which ruled J&K from time to time went to Delhi to get protection for their own interests. Therefore, they cannot speak on behalf of the general masses. It is the only Apni Party which represents the people and takes the future generation towards a peaceful and bright future.”