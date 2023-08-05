Ataf Bukhari pays condolence visit to bereaved family

Srinagar: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday visited the residence of Mehraj Ahmad Sofi at Rangreth Bagh, Wanabal, in Srinagar to extend condolences over the demise of his father, Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, who passed away recently after a brief spell of illness.

According to a press release, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, along with his accompanying party leaders, met the bereaved family and extended his condolences over their loss.

On this occasion, he said, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ghulam Mohammad Sahib. My thoughts and prayers are with Mehraj Ahmad and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time. I extend my heartfelt condolences, and I pray that Allah grants them the strength and courage to cope with the pain and sorrow of this loss.”

He also prayed for the departed and said, “I pray to Almighty Allah to rest the departed in the highest place in Jannah. May Allah shower His choicest blessings on his grave.”