Authorities adopting discriminatory approach: Apni Party

Samba: Apni Party Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh on Sunday accused the authorities of adopting discriminatory approach towards the residential colonies of SC and ST communities in Samba district.

Addressing a meeting at Sarore area of Bari Brahmana in Samba District which was organised by J&K ST Wing President Choudhary Saleem Alam, the Former Minister said that the residential areas of SC and ST Community have been facing discriminatory approach from the authorities.