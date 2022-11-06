Authorities adopting discriminatory approach: Apni Party

Samba: Apni Party Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh on Sunday accused the authorities of adopting discriminatory approach towards the residential colonies of SC and ST communities in Samba district.
Addressing a meeting at Sarore area of Bari Brahmana in Samba District which was organised by J&K ST Wing President Choudhary Saleem Alam, the Former Minister said that the residential areas of SC and ST Community have been facing discriminatory approach from the authorities.
“These colonies have no development, no proper drainage system nor any kind of cleanliness. They have no clean drinking water supply system,” he said.
He further said that Parmandal Block and the entire Kandi Belt are among the worst hit due to the shortage of drinking water.