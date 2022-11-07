Azad appeals people to maintain communal harmony

Kishtwar: Chairman, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has appealed for communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.
In continuation of his tour programme of district Doda, he addressed two mammoth public meetings at Kahara and Akhyarpur of Bhalessa area, a press note said.
Despite heavy rains, a large number of people attended the meetings at both the places.
In his rallies, Azad stressed upon people to maintain communal harmony, brotherhood, and work together for the progress of this difficult hilly and backward area.
He assured the people that on his return to power in the state, he will fulfill the mission of development initiated by him during the course of his short term as chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Azad further added that the removal of unemployment, stepping up development which includes schools, colleges, hospitals and availability of roads and regular supply of electricity will be priorities of his government.
Despite heavy rains and inclement weather, he continued his meetings with the people in order to understand the problems faced by them in that area.
Azad was accompanied by former ministers GM Saroori, Abdul Majid Wani, ex-MLC Naresh Gupta, former Advocate General Mohammed Aslam Goni, former IGP, PR Manhas, Pritam Kotwal and many other local leaders of the area including DDC Members, BDC chair persons, sarpanches and panches.