Azad appeals people to maintain communal harmony

Kishtwar: Chairman, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has appealed for communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

In continuation of his tour programme of district Doda, he addressed two mammoth public meetings at Kahara and Akhyarpur of Bhalessa area, a press note said.

Despite heavy rains, a large number of people attended the meetings at both the places.

In his rallies, Azad stressed upon people to maintain communal harmony, brotherhood, and work together for the progress of this difficult hilly and backward area.