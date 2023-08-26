Azad assures tunnel, other facilities for Marwah, Warwan

Kishtwar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has given major assurances to the people of landlocked areas of Marwah and Warwan in Kishtwar district

Azad has promised to construct tunnel, provide electricity, cellular connectivity and establish tourism authority for these untapped scenic spots in Jammu and Kashmir if his party comes to power.

Addressing media persons at the end of four-day tour of Marwah and Warwan areas, he said if Democratic Progressive Azad Party comes to power in J&K, he would ensure that the magnificent and untapped tourist spots will be turned into ‘Switzerland’ as the successive governments have over the years ignored the far-flung villages.

“By staying for four days in Marwah and Warwan areas, I could assess the situation myself. There is no electricity, mobile connectivity is zero while roads are nowhere to be seen. These landlocked areas need to be connected through tunnels so that the residents are united with the rest of the country throughout the year,” said Azad.