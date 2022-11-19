Azad attends Nirankari Sant Samagam in Panipat

New Delhi: President Gandhi Global Family and Former Chief Minister J Ghulam Nabi Azad today attended the 75th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam, at Samalkha Panipat Haryana.
According to a press note, on the occasion, Azad presented 'Shanti Doot Samman' to Her Holiness Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj - head of Sant Nirankari Mission.
Addressing the gathering, Azad said, “The Sant Nirankari Mission has spread the message of love, peace and humanity since its inception. It has also established a wide network of seva activities in India and abroad. India has a rich, varied and long tradition of spiritual leaders showing the right path to society.
Even today, when our society has achieved considerable material progress, people feel the need for spiritual guidance. This is because the values that are preached by Sants like his Holiness Late Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj, was eternal in their relevance and universal in their appeal.”
Azad further said, India today needs both technology and tradition. Even when India has achieved this spectacular success in exploration of antariksh (space), it is the age-old Shanti Mantra• Antariksh Shantih, Prithivi Shantih, Shantireva Shantih (May there be peace in space, may there be peace on earth, may there be peace everywhere) that continues to enlighten our minds and inspire our hearts.
In today’s world a man identifies himself with his caste, sect, language, region or religion but human’s true identity is his humanity rather than anything else. A human is incomplete sans humanity. In fact, without humanity human’s life is a waste and can be termed as a burden on earth.