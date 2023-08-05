Azad begins 10 day Chenab valley tour

Doda: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that his party is committed to the development of Chenab Valley and his party works above the politics of religion and region as proved by him during his short tenure of two and half years as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Chenab Valley continues to remain underdeveloped after so many decades due to politics of indifference. I and my party (DPAP) stands committed to the development of all far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a golden era of progress during my tenure as chief minister even though it was short period of two and half years,” Azad said at a maiden public meeting at Gaglla area of Doda district.