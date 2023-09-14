Azad condemns killing of 3 officers in Kokernag encounter

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly condemned the killing of three senior officers including Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and DySP Muzamil Bhat in Kokernag encounter and termed it as a cowardly act by terrorists.

“The killing of three senior officers in a cowardly attack by terrorists deserves strong condemnation. The officers paid with their precious lives in the line of duty,” he said. He expressed his concern over the growing number of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is the duty of the Centre government to keep control over the deteriorating security situation of J&K.

“The terrorism is not confined to Kashmir only now. It has expanded to Jammu region where encounters alongside the border districts like Rajouri, Poonch also happen frequently now.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders visited the residence of slain DySP Muzamil Bhat to offer condolences.