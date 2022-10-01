Azad elected as DAP chairman

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been elected as the chairman of his recently floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP) while his other senior colleagues and former ministers R S Chib and Taj Mohi-ud-Din have been elected as general secretary and treasurer of the party respectively.

A senior party leader, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, said that after registration of the newly framed party, rest of the office bearers including president and vice president would be elected.

“There was a requirement for these three office bearers for the registration purposes, hence similar resolutions were passed unanimously both in Srinagar and Jammu. On Friday, this resolution was adopted in Srinagar by the founding members electing Azad Sahib as the chairman, Chib Sahib as the general secretary and Taj Sahib as the treasurer. Similar resolution was passed today in Jammu by the founding members,” he said.