Azad expresses reservation over proposed drive

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today expressed reservation over the proposed “anti-encroachment drive.”

Some media reports have been saying the drive will be taken up afresh by the UT administration. “I appeal to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha not to take up such drives which spread chaos. There is no rationale for such a drive which would make people lose their homes, land under their possession for around seven decades. This will be unjust as in other parts of the country, such colonies are being regularised,” Azad said.

He was talking to media persons during a party function here. Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) general secretary Anita Thakur , after severing ties with her party, joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party in presence of Azad.

Azad, while welcoming her into the party fold, described her as an experienced politician.

“We welcome Anitaji into DPAP. She is an experienced politician having served National Panthers party (NPP) for decades together under the leadership of Prof Bhim Singh, who was a secular and a powerful opposition leader,” DPAP chairperson said.