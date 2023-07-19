Azad, Farooq grieved over Kathua deaths

Srinagar: Former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad have expressed grief and shock over the deaths in house collapse and landslides.

In a statement, chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in house collapse and landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Bani area of Kathua district.

“I am deeply pained and saddened at the loss of precious lives in house collapse and landslides in Bani area of Kathua district. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safety of everyone in the situation,” he said.

Urging the administration to intervene by deputing disaster management teams and officials to the spot, Azad also asked his party leadership and workers to help the victims in this hour of need. “At this hour of grief, I urge DPAP leadership and party workers to immediately intervene and provide timely help to the victims. The administration should depute disaster management teams and officials to the spot and launch rescue and relief operations in the area,” said Azad.