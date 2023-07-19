Azad, Farooq grieved over Kathua deaths
Srinagar: Former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad have expressed grief and shock over the deaths in house collapse and landslides.
In a statement, chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in house collapse and landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Bani area of Kathua district.
“I am deeply pained and saddened at the loss of precious lives in house collapse and landslides in Bani area of Kathua district. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safety of everyone in the situation,” he said.
Urging the administration to intervene by deputing disaster management teams and officials to the spot, Azad also asked his party leadership and workers to help the victims in this hour of need. “At this hour of grief, I urge DPAP leadership and party workers to immediately intervene and provide timely help to the victims. The administration should depute disaster management teams and officials to the spot and launch rescue and relief operations in the area,” said Azad.
He sought medical intervention and assistance for the injured and prayed for their immediate recovery. Stressing on remaining alert in the wake of flash floods and landslides, the former chief minister said he is concerned about the families living in far-flung areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Kathua where the situation is grim due to incessant rains which have triggered landslides and disconnected poor people in terms of road blockades and communication disruption. “Since the major rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Basanter, Devak, and Ujj are flowing above the danger mark, the administration should remain alert to the emerging situation,” Azad cautioned. He sought compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic trail of deaths as two houses caved in Bani area killing five members of two families and injuring several others.
In a statement, the duo demanded immediate relief for the affected families besides medical facilities to the injured. “We pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls. The loss to the bereaved families is colossal”, they said while asking the near and dear ones to remain strong at this hour of grief to bear with the irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President NC, Jammu, also condoled the deaths of five members of two families which got stuck after their houses perished due to heavy rains in Kathua’s Bani area.