Azad hails Kapil Sibal for defending Article 370

New Delhi: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad hailed MP and distinguished Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Kabil Sibal for defending Article 370 in Supreme Court.

According to a press release, Azad met Sibal in New Delhi and had one hour long meeting to discuss regarding the issue. He said to Sibal “You presented the case of Article 370 very articulately and you were roaring like a lion,”.

Maintaining that he is hopeful of positive outcome from the Supreme Court, Azad said that whatever the arguments Sibal presented in court was representing the emotions, and aspirations of the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sibal became the voice of voiceless people who were snatched their political rights and I am hopeful now Supreme Court will do the justice with the people of UT and return their rights with dignity,” he said. Azad said that his fight to secure the political and economic rights of the people of UT will continue.