Azad meets Home Minister; raises land eviction issue

New Delhi: Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 1 and raised “land eviction issue leading to a situation of unrest and uncertainty in J&K.”

He requested the Home Minister that at least poor people having small holdings of land and houses should be spared from the eviction drive. “The Home Minister assured Azad that small land holders would not be harassed,” a statement, issued by DAP, said.

“Azad apprised him (Home Minister) about the situation of serious unrest and uncertainty prevailing among the public at large in J&K, due to the circular of eviction issued by the UT administration directing all Deputy Commissioners to remove the encroachments on state land including Roshni and Kacharai,” it added.