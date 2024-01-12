Azad to lift J&K from its challenges: DPAP

Srinagar, Jan 12: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) General Secretary for Kashmir province and incharge of Charar-e- Sharief constituency Er Nazir Yatoo today said the chairman of his party Ghulam Nabi Azad will lift Jammu and Kashmir from its challenges.

According to a press release, he was interacting with local peple during his visit to the Branjan area of Charar-e- Sharief.

“Putting J&K on the path of progress requires a seasoned leader with a profound understanding of its complexities. Azad sahib stands out as that leader,” said Yatoo. He further lauded Azad’s contributions, citing his exemplary tenure as the union health minister and his impactful leadership as the Chief Minister of J&K.

Highlighting the urgent need for collective support, Er Yatoo stated, “For a transformative change in J&K, we must rally behind Azad sahab’s vision. His experience and dedication are unparalleled, and it is imperative for all political parties to recognise this.”