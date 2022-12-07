Azad visits Ex DGP Vaid’s family to offer condolences

Jammu: Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister J&K and Democratic Azad Party Chief on Tuesday visited the residence of former DGP S.P.Vaid at Bakshi Nagar Jammu to offer his condolences.
He expressed his sympathies with the Vaid family over the demise of Mulk Raj Vaid, uncle of SP Vaid.
He said he stand by the bereaved family at this hour of grief though the loss is irreplaceable for the Vaid family.
Party’s senior leaders including R S Chib, General Secretary DAP, Corporator Gourav Chopra, DAP leaders Anil Kohli, Vishal Chopra, Ashwani Handa, Anoop Khajuria & others were accompanied Azad.